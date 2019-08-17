Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Grows Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,900 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Perficient worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $18,432,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter worth $8,852,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter worth $7,732,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Perficient by 72.9% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 487,844 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 205,642 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter worth $5,458,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $35.25. 278,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,057. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.05 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perficient from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nomura initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other Perficient news, Director James R. Kackley sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $281,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 25,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $921,498.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,649,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

