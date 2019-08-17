Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 116,500 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Total were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its holdings in Total by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Total by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Total by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOT. Citigroup downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 price target on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Total from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Shares of TOT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,865. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. Total SA has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

