Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $1.96 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,743,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,052,000 after acquiring an additional 91,529 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,831,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,811,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,560,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,057,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,919,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,166,000 after purchasing an additional 82,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Compass Point started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $49,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,739.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,670 over the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WBS traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,775. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.95 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.90. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

