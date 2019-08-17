Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Increases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 36.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 42.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,907,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,872. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $30.34.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at $957,242.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph W. Mulpas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $357,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,990 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.37 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.32.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

