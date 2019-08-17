Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Takes $947,000 Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth $316,000.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of AIMC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 338,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,278. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.01 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on Altra Industrial Motion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

In related news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $252,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.