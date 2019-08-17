Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Trims Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,195 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. 29,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,018. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $215.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.83 and a quick ratio of 7.94.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

