IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP reported earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NYSE IDA traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $108.03. The stock had a trading volume of 290,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,936. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $89.31 and a 52-week high of $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day moving average of $100.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

In other news, VP Tessia Park sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $28,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IDACORP by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,290 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth $687,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

