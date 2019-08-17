ImageCoin Trading Up 42.5% Over Last Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00004609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and $1.11 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002942 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 67.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 12,943,841 coins and its circulating supply is 11,943,843 coins. ImageCoin's official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

