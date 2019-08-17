Imperial Brands’ (IMB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.96) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Imperial Brands to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on Imperial Brands and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,818.64 ($36.83).

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 2,089 ($27.30) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,060.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,288.99. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,821.40 ($23.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,009 ($39.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.51.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

