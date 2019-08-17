IMV (NYSE:IMV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV (NYSE:IMV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Get IMV alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on IMV and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on IMV in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.81.

NYSE:IMV opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. IMV has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.