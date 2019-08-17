Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on INFN. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infinera from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinera from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $2.99 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $866.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.80. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $9.54.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, COO David W. Heard bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $78,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,954.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 116,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 47,692 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 206,432 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

