Insider Buying: Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Acquires £141.12 in Stock

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby purchased 12 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,176 ($15.37) per share, for a total transaction of £141.12 ($184.40).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Peter Southby purchased 13 shares of Emis Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,178 ($15.39) per share, for a total transaction of £153.14 ($200.10).

On Thursday, June 13th, Peter Southby purchased 15 shares of Emis Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,039 ($13.58) per share, for a total transaction of £155.85 ($203.65).

LON EMIS opened at GBX 1,116 ($14.58) on Friday. Emis Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,262 ($16.49). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,201.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,106.50. The firm has a market cap of $706.56 million and a P/E ratio of 31.00.

About Emis Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

