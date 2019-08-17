Insider Selling: Assura PLC (LON:AGR) Insider Sells £66,889.55 in Stock

Assura PLC (LON:AGR) insider Jonathan Murphy sold 102,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £66,889.55 ($87,403.04).

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.88) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.97. Assura PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 52.40 ($0.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 67.10 ($0.88).

Get Assura alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.