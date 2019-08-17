Insider Selling: Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total value of C$427,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 478,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,090,662.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.97. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSL shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.25 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

