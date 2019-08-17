Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Installed Building Products posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

IBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on Installed Building Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

Installed Building Products stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.28. 175,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,583. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

In other Installed Building Products news, VP Michael Thomas Miller sold 27,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,577,100.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,935 shares in the company, valued at $12,292,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,457 shares of company stock worth $6,307,749 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $5,978,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $8,511,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,636,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,926,000 after purchasing an additional 136,712 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $4,974,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $4,888,000. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

