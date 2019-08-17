InsurePal (IPL) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

InsurePal (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, InsurePal has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. InsurePal has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $251,096.00 worth of InsurePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurePal token can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Coinbe and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $518.69 or 0.05076710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00047819 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000940 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About InsurePal

InsurePal is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. InsurePal’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,000,000 tokens. InsurePal’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for InsurePal is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InsurePal’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. The official website for InsurePal is vouchforme.co.

Buying and Selling InsurePal

InsurePal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

