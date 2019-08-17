Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded by Northland Securities to Market Perform

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from an under perform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Northland Securities currently has $48.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.19.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,701,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,903,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $400,062.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $127,758.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in Intel by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

