Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Purchased by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.32 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 188,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,702. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87.

