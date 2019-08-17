Iron Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Iron Financial LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 11.0% of Iron Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $11,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,141 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,062 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,051,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,042 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $400,646,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 74.9% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,505,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,813 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,018,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,865,133. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $302.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.72.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

