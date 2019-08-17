Iron Financial LLC Makes New $379,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

IWS stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.89. 497,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,901. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $92.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

