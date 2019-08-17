Iron Financial LLC Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Iron Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.22. 2,432,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,219. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $214.83 and a 12 month high of $277.55.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

