iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.81. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. has a one year low of $2,870.00 and a one year high of $3,650.00.

Featured Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.