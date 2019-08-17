iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Lowered by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,951 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 5.1% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,312.9% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 775.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 44,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39,680 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $62.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,079,400 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.