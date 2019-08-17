iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 134,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 86,202 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.08. 138,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,398. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a twelve month low of $55.20 and a twelve month high of $67.33.

