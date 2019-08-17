iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $177.89 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $209.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.24.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

