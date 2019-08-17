Italo Price Tops $0.0479 on Top Exchanges (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Italo has a total market capitalization of $134,975.00 and $413.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Italo has traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00268397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.46 or 0.01311222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00023184 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094921 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 2,817,905 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin.

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.