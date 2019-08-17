J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Receives $2.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on JCP shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.60 price target (down previously from $1.30) on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J C Penney from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other J C Penney news, Director Javier G. Teruel purchased 223,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $218,950.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,984.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,781,122 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 91,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,439 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 167,783 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,534 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,487 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.61. 9,201,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,910,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $180.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. J C Penney has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that J C Penney will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

