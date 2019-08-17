J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on JSAIY. Barclays upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

J Sainsbury stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Sainsbury (JSAIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.