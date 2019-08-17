Jacobs & Co. CA Has $11.11 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.8% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 106,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $566,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.76. 3,405,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,692,517. The stock has a market cap of $180.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.