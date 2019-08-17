Jensen Investment Management Inc. Buys 444,765 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,409,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,765 shares during the period. Nike accounts for about 2.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Nike worth $202,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nike by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,507,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,074,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150,305 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Nike by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Nike by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NKE traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,522,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,950. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average of $84.66. The company has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $471,024.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,658.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,767,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie set a $89.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Pivotal Research set a $101.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.02.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.