Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $398.11 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,296,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,811 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 4.5% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $398,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in 3M by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in 3M by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 590,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,384,000 after purchasing an additional 124,665 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in 3M by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in 3M by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its position in 3M by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 4,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.54.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,434,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,157. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.65 and a 200-day moving average of $187.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $155.63 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.