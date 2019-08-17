Jensen Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,853,000 after buying an additional 60,758 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 182,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 196,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,044. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.63. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Herman Miller had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

In related news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 10,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $473,584.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,988.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $156,679.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,041.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,601 shares of company stock worth $4,329,094. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herman Miller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

