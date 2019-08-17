Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,205 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $84.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,496,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,646. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The firm has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.81.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 885,102 shares of company stock valued at $71,110,429 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

