JKX Oil and Gas (LON:JKX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of JKX Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JKX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $32.00. JKX Oil and Gas shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 154,425 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.32. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41.

JKX Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 93.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

