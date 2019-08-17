John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 527.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $140.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,187. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.56. The stock has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William K. Daniel sold 7,534 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $988,988.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,198,178.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,850 shares of company stock worth $49,587,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

