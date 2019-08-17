John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 172 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,720,250,000 after acquiring an additional 482,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,248,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,709,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,700,000 after acquiring an additional 225,485 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,241,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,039,000 after acquiring an additional 174,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,883,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.02. 2,922,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,123. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.92 and its 200-day moving average is $182.82. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $210.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.72.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.