John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 495,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 233,782 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Water Oak Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 90,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 24,813 shares during the last quarter.

EWA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.23. 1,371,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,188. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

