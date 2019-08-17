John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Flowserve accounts for approximately 2.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $12,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Flowserve by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Flowserve by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in Flowserve by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 37,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.56.

Shares of FLS traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.37. The stock had a trading volume of 941,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,878. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Flowserve Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $990.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Lenander sold 5,761 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $284,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

