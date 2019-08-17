John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up 1.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 220.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.99. 938,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,729. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.10. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.
In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $11,620,204.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,118,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $6,141,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Longbow Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.21.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
