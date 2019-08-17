John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up 1.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 220.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.99. 938,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,729. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.10. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $11,620,204.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,118,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $6,141,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Longbow Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

