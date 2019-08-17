John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 1.19% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 188.1% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

EWX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,452. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

