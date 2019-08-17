Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 1,480 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,219. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $214.83 and a 12-month high of $277.55.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

