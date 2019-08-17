Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 1,018,261 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,554,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $761,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Wagner Bowman Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.13. 408,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,295. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.51 and a 12-month high of $171.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.97.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

