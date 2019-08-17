Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,542,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190,218 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 3.6% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 4.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $1,595,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,118,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,237,437,000 after purchasing an additional 178,193 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,598,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,962,000 after purchasing an additional 230,156 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,365,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,648,000 after purchasing an additional 66,490 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,469,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,012,000 after purchasing an additional 68,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $108,334,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.40. 1,355,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,585. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.07 and a 52 week high of $130.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

