Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $134.26 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,617 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 3.51% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $134,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $52.54. The stock had a trading volume of 312,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,165. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $52.67.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.