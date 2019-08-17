Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $14.35 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,224,000 after buying an additional 99,154 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11,372.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,606,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,592,306 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 926,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,103,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 777,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,624,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 641,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,299,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.04. 503,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,268. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.72 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.44.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

