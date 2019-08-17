Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $384.68 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,968,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,469 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 7.57% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $384,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after buying an additional 25,836 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.92. 322,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,041. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.23 and a one year high of $134.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.11.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

