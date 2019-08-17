Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 882.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,469,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,873 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,992,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,418,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,521,000 after purchasing an additional 420,457 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14,888.1% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 386,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,930,000 after purchasing an additional 383,517 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,755,000 after purchasing an additional 265,132 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.30. 486,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,466. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average of $111.79. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.42 and a 12-month high of $115.42.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

