Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 268.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 15,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.91.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.83. The stock had a trading volume of 270,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,600. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $119.79 and a 1 year high of $173.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

