JPJ Group (LON:JPJ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of JPJ Group (LON:JPJ) in a research note released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of JPJ Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JPJ Group in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JPJ Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of JPJ Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of JPJ Group in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,058.33 ($13.83).

Shares of LON JPJ opened at GBX 640 ($8.36) on Tuesday. JPJ Group has a one year low of GBX 571 ($7.46) and a one year high of GBX 1,040 ($13.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.95, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 688.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 698.61. The firm has a market cap of $476.63 million and a PE ratio of 16.49.

About JPJ Group

JPJ Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Japan, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy and Vera&John segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, Solid Gaming, and other brands.

