Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) PT Lowered to GBX 310

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JUP. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 376.90 ($4.92).

JUP opened at GBX 340.80 ($4.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 376.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 366.92. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 435 ($5.68).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.59%.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 23,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.44), for a total transaction of £97,784.96 ($127,773.37).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

